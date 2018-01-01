Super simple delivery tracking and proof of delivery software.

Your business's own track and trace
Whether you're tracking your delivery locally or internationally simply scan a code to log waypoints or to confirm a delivery, you'll get notified and have a record of the journey. You can even share a link with your customers so they can track the delivery too.
There's no set up, no software to install, and it's super simple to use. Just sign up with your email and you're good to go.
How it Works
-
1. Create a tracker
Create a QR code using an identifier like an order number. Attach it to your consignment, purchase order or invoice.
-
2. Scan & sign
Scan the code to log waypoints along the journey or confirm delivery with a signature.
-
3. Track, share & record
Track and share your consignment's progress, keep a record of delivery.
Proof of Delivery
Easily capture a signature at the time of delivery. All you need is a smartphone and a modern QR code app.
Optionally, you can add a note, log the recipent's email and send them a confirmation too.
Pricing
Risk-free trial — your first 30 days are free. Cancel at any time.
-
Starter
$9USD/mth
Track up to 20 consignments per month
-
Professional
$15USD/mth
Track up to 40 consignments per month
-
Enterprise
$24USD/mth
Track UNLIMITED consignments per month